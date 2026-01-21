This initiative was championed by Luca de Meo, the group’s former CEO, who even intended to take it public. However, the idea of an IPO was later abandoned due to insufficient valuation.
Shutting down this entity and reintegrating its operations within the group is expected to simplify the organization, reduce costs, and accelerate the implementation of future projects, according to the news agency.
The same sources indicate that this plan will have no impact on jobs or the contracts of the affected employees.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
