Renault Group raises 750 million euros on the bond market

The automaker announced the successful placement of a 750 million euro bond issue maturing in June 2031, carrying a 4.125% coupon.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:16 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'The transaction drew strong investor demand, with the issue being significantly oversubscribed', Renault noted in a press release. The manufacturer believes this reception reflects market confidence in its financial strength, bolstered by the recent upgrade of its credit rating, as well as in its new strategic plan, futuREady.



Through this operation, Renault Group is capitalizing on market conditions deemed 'attractive'. The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes and will notably help anticipate the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.