'The transaction drew strong investor demand, with the issue being significantly oversubscribed', Renault noted in a press release. The manufacturer believes this reception reflects market confidence in its financial strength, bolstered by the recent upgrade of its credit rating, as well as in its new strategic plan, futuREady.
Through this operation, Renault Group is capitalizing on market conditions deemed 'attractive'. The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes and will notably help anticipate the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (88.9%): 2,336,807 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2025, distributed by brand between Renault (1,628,030), Dacia (697,408), Alpine (10,970), Renault Korea Motors (399) and other (2,431);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2025, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.5%), Europe (50.6%), Americas (8.2%), Eurasia (5%), Asia-Pacific (4.3%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%).
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