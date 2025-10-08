HSBC maintains its buy raing on the Renault stock with a target price of €47, implying around 34% upside potential.



The analyst believes that the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market remains challenging, with aggressive competition.



The forecast was for no improvement in market conditions for LCVs. LCVs will be slightly below market levels in the third quarter, but the goal is to catch up, the broker notes.



Electric LCVs have benefited from the largest discounts; their evolution by 2026 depends on EU decisions regarding CO2 emissions regulations for LCVs, HSBC adds.