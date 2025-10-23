Renault shares were up about 1% after it announced Q3 2025 revenue of €11.4bn, up 6.8% (+8.5% at constant exchange rates), including automotive revenue of €9.8 billion, up 5% (+6.8% at constant exchange rates).



The diamond-logoed manufacturer claims solid commercial performance, with sales volume up 9.8% compared to Q3 2024, to 529,486 vehicles sold (+14.9% internationally and +7.5% in Europe).



"In a very difficult environment, we continue to benefit from our attractive and competitive range of electric, combustion and hybrid vehicles. Mobilize Financial Services also delivered a solid performance," CFO Duncan Minto said.



Renault Group confirms its financial outlook for 2025, revised on July 15, namely a group operating margin of around 6.5% and free cash flow of between €1bn and €1.5bn.