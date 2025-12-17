Renault Group, in collaboration with Castrol, announces the launch of the first complete range of premium motor oils made from re-refined base oils, "guaranteeing high performance, engine protection and maintenance of the manufacturer's warranty."
The use of this type of oil reduces the carbon footprint by 15% for oils meeting the RN17 specification, marking a step forward in reducing CO2 emissions within a more circular automotive industry.
The RN17 (5W-30) product, which covers more than 50% of Renault Group vehicles on the road in Europe, is available today through the European dealer network. The range will be extended to all models by 2026.
Combined with the RN700 and RN710 specification oils already launched, and soon RN720 and AN2022 in 2026, Renault will be the only manufacturer to offer a complete range of premium motor oils for all its models, formulated from re-refined oils.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
