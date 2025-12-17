Renault launches a range of motor oils with a lower carbon footprint

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 04:24 am EST - Modified on 12/17/2025 at 04:25 am EST

Renault Group, in collaboration with Castrol, announces the launch of the first complete range of premium motor oils made from re-refined base oils, "guaranteeing high performance, engine protection and maintenance of the manufacturer's warranty."



The use of this type of oil reduces the carbon footprint by 15% for oils meeting the RN17 specification, marking a step forward in reducing CO2 emissions within a more circular automotive industry.



The RN17 (5W-30) product, which covers more than 50% of Renault Group vehicles on the road in Europe, is available today through the European dealer network. The range will be extended to all models by 2026.



Combined with the RN700 and RN710 specification oils already launched, and soon RN720 and AN2022 in 2026, Renault will be the only manufacturer to offer a complete range of premium motor oils for all its models, formulated from re-refined oils.



