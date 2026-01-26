Renault Launches New Duster Aiming to Accelerate Growth in India

Renault unveiled its new Duster on Monday, targeting the Indian market with the aim of boosting its sales in what has now become the world's third-largest automotive market.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/26/2026 at 09:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The compact SUV will be assembled at Renault's Chennai plant, one of the French group's five industrial hubs outside Europe. The facility has been fully owned by Renault since the acquisition of Nissan's shares last July.



In India, the new model expands a lineup that already includes the Kwid, another compact SUV, the Triber, a large seven-seater SUV, and the Kiger, a five-seater coupe SUV.



First launched in 2012, the Renault Duster paved the way for the compact SUV segment in India, which has become one of the country's most dynamic markets, accounting for 14% of passenger vehicle sales in 2025.



On its own, the Duster sold over 200,000 units in India last year in this highly competitive segment.



The launch is part of Renault's international strategic plan, dubbed "Renault International Game Plan 2," a project set to receive an investment of three billion euros with the goal of strengthening its global offering and profitability.



The new Renault Duster will go on sale in India in spring 2026, before being rolled out to South Africa and the Gulf countries.