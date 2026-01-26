The compact SUV will be assembled at Renault's Chennai plant, one of the French group's five industrial hubs outside Europe. The facility has been fully owned by Renault since the acquisition of Nissan's shares last July.
In India, the new model expands a lineup that already includes the Kwid, another compact SUV, the Triber, a large seven-seater SUV, and the Kiger, a five-seater coupe SUV.
First launched in 2012, the Renault Duster paved the way for the compact SUV segment in India, which has become one of the country's most dynamic markets, accounting for 14% of passenger vehicle sales in 2025.
On its own, the Duster sold over 200,000 units in India last year in this highly competitive segment.
The launch is part of Renault's international strategic plan, dubbed "Renault International Game Plan 2," a project set to receive an investment of three billion euros with the goal of strengthening its global offering and profitability.
The new Renault Duster will go on sale in India in spring 2026, before being rolled out to South Africa and the Gulf countries.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
