Renault's Global Sales Outperform the Market in 2025

Renault Group reports it sold 2,336,807 vehicles worldwide in 2025, marking a 3.2% increase in a market up by 1.6%, with all three of its complementary brands recording growth above the market average.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/20/2026 at 02:20 am EST

The Renault brand saw its sales rise by 3.2% to 1,628,030 vehicles, while Dacia's sales increased by 3.1% to 697,408 vehicles, and Alpine's sales more than doubled (+139.2%) to reach 10,970 registrations.



The French automaker also notes that its passenger car sales jumped 10%, a robust performance "driven by the brand's dual approach to electrification" in Europe.



"The group's commercial results reflect the alignment between our value-focused product plan, our rigorous commercial policy, and our consistent strategy," commented Fabrice Cambolive, chief growth officer of Renault Group.



He also highlighted that international performance complemented European growth, thanks to strong sales in key markets such as Latin America (+11.3%), South Korea (+55.9%), and Morocco (+44.8%).



Additionally, according to L'Usine Nouvelle, Renault is reportedly preparing to produce military drones at its Le Mans and Cléon sites, a project that "could open up a market worth around one billion euros over 10 years with the DGA," the media outlet reports.