Renault Group reports that it sold 2,336,807 vehicles worldwide in 2025, up 3.2% and doule the market (+1.6%), with all three of its complementary brands recording growth above the market average.

The Renault brand's sales rose by 3.2% to 1,628,030 vehicles, while Dacia sales increased by 3.1% to 697,408 vehicles, with Alpine sales more than doubling (+139.2%) to 10,970 registrations.



The French automaker also notes that its passenger car sales jumped 10%, a robust performance "driven by the brand's dual approach to electrification" in Europe.



"The group's commercial results reflect the alignment between our value-focused product plan, our rigorous commercial policy, and our consistent strategy," commented Fabrice Cambolive, chief growth officer of Renault Group.



He also highlighted that international performance complemented European growth, thanks to strong sales in key markets such as Latin America (+11.3%), South Korea (+55.9%), and Morocco (+44.8%).



In addition, according to L'Usine Nouvelle, Renault is reportedly preparing to produce military drones at its Le Mans and Cléon sites, a project that "could open up a market worth around one billion euros over 10 years with the DGA," the media outlet reports.