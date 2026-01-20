The Renault brand's sales rose by 3.2% to 1,628,030 vehicles, while Dacia sales increased by 3.1% to 697,408 vehicles, with Alpine sales more than doubling (+139.2%) to 10,970 registrations.
The French automaker also notes that its passenger car sales jumped 10%, a robust performance "driven by the brand's dual approach to electrification" in Europe.
"The group's commercial results reflect the alignment between our value-focused product plan, our rigorous commercial policy, and our consistent strategy," commented Fabrice Cambolive, chief growth officer of Renault Group.
He also highlighted that international performance complemented European growth, thanks to strong sales in key markets such as Latin America (+11.3%), South Korea (+55.9%), and Morocco (+44.8%).
In addition, according to L'Usine Nouvelle, Renault is reportedly preparing to produce military drones at its Le Mans and Cléon sites, a project that "could open up a market worth around one billion euros over 10 years with the DGA," the media outlet reports.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.