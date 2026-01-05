Renault's New Premium Crossover to Be Named "Filante"

Renault announced on Monday that its new premium crossover, aimed at the international market, will officially launch under the name "Filante," a choice inspired by its resonance with stars, space, and travel.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/05/2026 at 06:33 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This name also echoes the "Etoile Filante," a single-seater directly inspired by aeronautics that the automaker unveiled in 1956.



With its streamlined design and forward-thinking features, that model set a speed record of over 300 km/h, the group recalled in a statement.



Renault notes that this name also refers to the Filante Record 2025 concept car, which set an electric efficiency record at the end of last year.



With this new vehicle, the diamond-badged brand says it aims to continue its product offensive outside Europe, marked by an upmarket move.



This will be the fifth launch in a series of eight planned as part of this strategic plan.



Assembled at the Busan plant (RK) in South Korea, the model will first be sold on the Korean market before being exported to other regions.



Renault specifies that it plans to officially unveil its new crossover in Seoul on Wednesday, January 13.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.