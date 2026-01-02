The French Automotive Platform (PFA) announced on January 1 that the French light vehicle market contracted by 5.1% in 2025, dropping back below the two million registration mark (1,992,659 units). Passenger car sales fell by 5% to 1.63 million units, while commercial vehicles posted an even steeper decline (-5.6%). This downward trend persisted through December, a month in which registrations slumped by nearly 6%, despite one additional business day.
Clio and R5 E-Tech Lead the Charge
Against this unfavorable backdrop, Renault seized the opportunity to flex its muscles with a statement highlighting the "success of new products," a "robust" commercial strategy, and "technological leadership." With 387,048 vehicles registered, the automaker gained 0.8 percentage points of market share, reaching 19.4% across the combined passenger and light commercial vehicle segment. Renault further extended its dominance in passenger cars (17.5% market share, +1.4 points) as well as in commercial vehicles (28.2%).
Clio remains the best-selling model in France across all powertrains, while the Renault 5 E-Tech has taken the lead in the fully electric market, with 40,383 units sold and an 11.2% market share.
Renault continues to benefit from its multi-faceted electrification strategy. As the leader in the full hybrid market since 2023, the brand consolidated its position with 133,190 units sold in 2025, representing a 38.2% market share. Renault also made significant headway in electric vehicles, with 81,004 registrations (+46.5%) and a 22.4% market share, thanks to the success of the Renault 5, the Scénic, and the new Renault 4e, while awaiting the arrival of the Twingo E-Tech later this year.
Stock Market Success Story Stalls
On the stock market, Renault shares did not fully capitalize on the company's strong performance in France. The stock dropped 24.7% in 2025, even as the CAC 40 gained 10.4% and the Stoxx Europe 600 Automobile index limited its losses to 4.8%. It is worth noting that Renault shares had posted gains for three consecutive years, and the industry is currently struggling in Europe, caught between U.S. import tariffs and a flood of electric vehicles from China.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
