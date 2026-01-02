Renault Stands Out in a Contracting French Auto Market

In 2025, amid a shrinking French automotive market, Renault strengthened its position, driven by a refreshed lineup, a sharp commercial strategy, and a strong push towards electrification.

Thomas Barnet Published on 01/02/2026 at 03:07 am EST

The French Automotive Platform (PFA) announced on January 1 that the French light vehicle market contracted by 5.1% in 2025, dropping back below the two million registration mark (1,992,659 units). Passenger car sales fell by 5% to 1.63 million units, while commercial vehicles posted an even steeper decline (-5.6%). This downward trend persisted through December, a month in which registrations slumped by nearly 6%, despite one additional business day.



Clio and R5 E-Tech Lead the Charge



Against this unfavorable backdrop, Renault seized the opportunity to flex its muscles with a statement highlighting the "success of new products," a "robust" commercial strategy, and "technological leadership." With 387,048 vehicles registered, the automaker gained 0.8 percentage points of market share, reaching 19.4% across the combined passenger and light commercial vehicle segment. Renault further extended its dominance in passenger cars (17.5% market share, +1.4 points) as well as in commercial vehicles (28.2%).



Clio remains the best-selling model in France across all powertrains, while the Renault 5 E-Tech has taken the lead in the fully electric market, with 40,383 units sold and an 11.2% market share.



Renault continues to benefit from its multi-faceted electrification strategy. As the leader in the full hybrid market since 2023, the brand consolidated its position with 133,190 units sold in 2025, representing a 38.2% market share. Renault also made significant headway in electric vehicles, with 81,004 registrations (+46.5%) and a 22.4% market share, thanks to the success of the Renault 5, the Scénic, and the new Renault 4e, while awaiting the arrival of the Twingo E-Tech later this year.



Stock Market Success Story Stalls



On the stock market, Renault shares did not fully capitalize on the company's strong performance in France. The stock dropped 24.7% in 2025, even as the CAC 40 gained 10.4% and the Stoxx Europe 600 Automobile index limited its losses to 4.8%. It is worth noting that Renault shares had posted gains for three consecutive years, and the industry is currently struggling in Europe, caught between U.S. import tariffs and a flood of electric vehicles from China.



