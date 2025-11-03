Renault Group announces definitive agreements with Geely to extend their strategic cooperation to the production and marketing by Renault do Brasil of zero- and low-emission vehicles for the Renault and Geely Auto brands in Brazil.



Under these agreements, Geely officially acquires a 26.4% stake in Renault do Brasil, with the French manufacturer remaining the majority shareholder and continuing to consolidate the entity in its accounts.



Through these agreements, the Chinese group gains access to the Renault Group's industrial complex in São José dos Pinhais, in the state of Paraná, and entrusts the distribution of its brands' vehicles to the Renault do Brasil sales network.



The transaction will contribute to Renault's development in Latin America and enable it to expand its range distributed in Brazil, a key market that accounted for more than 40% of vehicles registered in Latin America in H1 2025.