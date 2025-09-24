Renault Group announces the successful completion of its first green bond issuance for €850m, maturing on September 30, 2030, with a coupon of 3.875%.



The issue was significantly oversubscribed, demonstrating credit investors' confidence in Renault Group's strategy.



The funds raised will be used to finance and refinance investments related to eligible projects as defined in the Sustainable Bond Framework.



Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050, with milestones to be reached by 2030.