Renault Group has secured all necessary regulatory approvals to acquire the stakes held by Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group in Flexis (45% and 10% respectively), bringing its ownership to 100% and making Flexis a wholly owned subsidiary. This shift in ownership does not alter the product ambitions or the original industrial roadmap.
Since 2024, a robust technological foundation has been developed for the future Trafic Van E-Tech electric, including an innovative "skateboard" platform designed to integrate an 800V electric powertrain and a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture.
Renault Group teams will continue developing this new generation of fully electric vans and associated services to address the challenges of urban logistics and the rising demand for decarbonization.
As originally planned, production of the Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric, the first model in the lineup, will begin at the end of 2026 at the Renault Group plant in Sandouville, France.
Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will also market this vehicle starting in 2027, extending the long-standing partnership between Renault Group and Renault Trucks in the light commercial vehicle sector.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (88.9%): 2,336,807 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2025, distributed by brand between Renault (1,628,030), Dacia (697,408), Alpine (10,970), Renault Korea Motors (399) and other (2,431);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2025, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.5%), Europe (50.6%), Americas (8.2%), Eurasia (5%), Asia-Pacific (4.3%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.