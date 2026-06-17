Renault Takes Full Control of Flexis

Renault Group has secured all necessary regulatory approvals to acquire the stakes held by Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group in Flexis (45% and 10% respectively), bringing its ownership to 100% and making Flexis a wholly owned subsidiary. This shift in ownership does not alter the product ambitions or the original industrial roadmap.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/17/2026 at 12:27 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Since 2024, a robust technological foundation has been developed for the future Trafic Van E-Tech electric, including an innovative "skateboard" platform designed to integrate an 800V electric powertrain and a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture.



Renault Group teams will continue developing this new generation of fully electric vans and associated services to address the challenges of urban logistics and the rising demand for decarbonization.



As originally planned, production of the Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric, the first model in the lineup, will begin at the end of 2026 at the Renault Group plant in Sandouville, France.



Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will also market this vehicle starting in 2027, extending the long-standing partnership between Renault Group and Renault Trucks in the light commercial vehicle sector.