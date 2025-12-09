Renault teams up with Ford for electric mobility in Europe

Renault Group and Ford announce a partnership to expand Ford's electric vehicle offering for European customers, "significantly strengthening the competitiveness of both companies in a rapidly changing European automotive landscape."



One of the key elements of this collaboration is the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric passenger vehicles. Based on the Ampere platform, they will be produced by Renault in northern France.



Designed by Ford and developed with Renault, these two affordable vehicles mark the first step in an ambitious new product offensive by the American group in Europe. The first of the two vehicles is expected to arrive in dealerships in early 2028.



The two companies will also explore the possibility of collaborating in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe, with a view to jointly developing and manufacturing certain Renault and Ford light commercial vehicles.



"In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and responsive in a rapidly changing European automotive market," said François Provost, CEO of the French carmaker.