Renault Group and Ford announce a partnership to expand Ford's electric vehicle offering for European customers, "significantly strengthening the competitiveness of both companies in a rapidly changing European automotive landscape."
One of the key elements of this collaboration is the development of two distinct Ford-branded electric passenger vehicles. Based on the Ampere platform, they will be produced by Renault in northern France.
Designed by Ford and developed with Renault, these two affordable vehicles mark the first step in an ambitious new product offensive by the American group in Europe. The first of the two vehicles is expected to arrive in dealerships in early 2028.
The two companies will also explore the possibility of collaborating in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe, with a view to jointly developing and manufacturing certain Renault and Ford light commercial vehicles.
"In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and responsive in a rapidly changing European automotive market," said François Provost, CEO of the French carmaker.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
