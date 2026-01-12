The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has renewed the marketing authorization (MA) for Sibnayal, effective from January 2026. This renewal, mandatory five years after the initial approval, definitively validates the MA.
Reaching this important milestone for the continued commercial development in Europe is part of a robust regulatory program, which recently included the submission of the application to the American FDA.
Renewal of Sibnayal's Marketing Authorization (Advicenne) in the EU
