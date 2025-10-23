Rentokil Initial shares reached their highest level in the last twelve months after reporting higher-than-expected organic growth, thanks to an acceleration in international business.



In North America, its main market, demand for pest control services has accelerated, thanks to an influx of new customers and marketing efforts. Jefferies, a buyer with a target price of GBX 475, welcomes the acceleration in the US.



Rentokil said its cost-cutting measures were continuing as planned and that it was targeting an operating margin of over 20% in North America after 2026.