Rentokil Initial shares reached their highest level in the last twelve months after reporting higher-than-expected organic growth, thanks to an acceleration in international business.
In North America, its main market, demand for pest control services has accelerated, thanks to an influx of new customers and marketing efforts. Jefferies, a buyer with a target price of GBX 475, welcomes the acceleration in the US.
Rentokil said its cost-cutting measures were continuing as planned and that it was targeting an operating margin of over 20% in North America after 2026.
Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (78.9%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.;
- provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (16.7%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.;
- manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (4.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations;
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom-Ireland-Sub-Saharan Africa (8%), Europe (20.5%), North America (60%), Asia/Pacific (11.3%) and other (0.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.