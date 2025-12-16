Casino announced that on December 15, it repaid €30 million of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €29.3 million in principal and €0.7 million in accrued interest on the principal repaid.
The retail group specifies that, following this transaction, the nominal amount of Quatrim's secured bonds has been reduced to €169.1 million and the PIK interest accrued between April 6 and October 5, 2025, to €1.7 million.
Repayment of Quadrim covered bonds (Casino)
