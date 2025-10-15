Repsol announces the launch of an innovative platform for creating intelligent agents, developed with Accenture, marking a new stage in its digitalization strategy.
This pilot project enables teams to design multi-agent systems capable of self-organizing and performing collaborative tasks, thereby improving workflows and productivity.
According to Susana Meseguer, Managing Director of Digitalization and Services, this initiative illustrates Repsol's ambition to be at the forefront of disruptive technologies in energy.
A pioneer in the use of generative AI, the group already has more than 60 use cases in production and over 5,000 trained employees, reinforcing its role as a global leader in the integration of AI for the energy transition.
Repsol launches smart agent platform to accelerate digital transformation
Published on 10/15/2025 at 08:07 am EDT
Repsol announces the launch of an innovative platform for creating intelligent agents, developed with Accenture, marking a new stage in its digitalization strategy.