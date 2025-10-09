Repsol announces that it has produced 100% renewable gasoline on an industrial scale for the first time at its complex in Tarragona, Spain.



This fuel, called Nexa 95, reduces net CO2 emissions by over 70% compared to conventional gasoline and can be used in any gasoline vehicle without modification. Already available at 20 gas stations in Madrid and Catalonia, it will be offered at 30 locations by the end of 2025.



This innovation, the result of over 20 years of research with Honeywell, is part of Repsol's strategy to decarbonize mobility alongside renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels.



The group is calling for the role of 100% renewable fuels to be recognized in European climate targets and for a favorable tax framework to be established to support these investments.