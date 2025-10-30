Repsol reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Thursday, with strong performance in its retail business more than offsetting weaker results in its industrial operations.



The Spanish oil group reported adjusted operating profit up 47% to €820m this morning, exceeding analysts' expectations of €805m on average.



Its net profit rose to €574m in Q3, compared with €166m a year earlier, also above analysts' forecasts.



Thanks to operating cash flow that remained solid at €1.48bn, compared with €1.50bn a year earlier, the increase in net debt remained limited, at €6.89bn compared with €5.53bn in Q3 2024.



The energy company, which plans to redistribute between 30% and 35% of its operating cash flow to shareholders, confirmed its intention to buy back €700m of its own shares in 2025, in addition to paying an annual dividend that will be increased by more than 8% to €0.975 per share.



Repsol also stated that it intends to update its targets for 2028 during a presentation scheduled for March 2026.



Following these announcements, Repsol shares fell 1.2% on Thursday morning, while the index of European oil stocks fell 1%.



However, the share price is still up more than 34% since the beginning of the year, compared with an 18% gain for the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index.