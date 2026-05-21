Make a list of everything one should avoid doing before an election. Donald Trump is checking a lot of those boxes.

With less than six months to go before the midterms, projections suggest that the Republicans are poised to lose their majority in the House of Representatives. And President Trump is doing nothing to reverse the situation.

"I am not thinking about the financial situation of Americans, I am not thinking about anyone. I am only thinking about one thing: we cannot let Iran acquire nuclear weapons, that's all," he declared last week, just before leaving for China.

These comments give the impression of a president disconnected from the reality of American life. This comes as his approval ratings have plummeted since the start of the war in Iran. This is indeed a deeply unpopular war, the consequences of which are being felt by the American public.

Gasoline prices are at a 4-year high, averaging $4.56 per gallon ($1.20 per liter) according to AAA. More broadly, inflation rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in April. According to Bank of America, a 0.4% monthly increase would push annual inflation to 5% by the time the midterms arrive.

However, Trump seems to have other priorities. On Tuesday, he held an impromptu press conference in front of the ballroom construction site, praising the building's merits and promising that the project was entirely funded by private money (including his own). However, Republican senators are requesting $1bn in public funds for the Secret Service to finance various security measures for this new building.

This ballroom is, in a sense, the centerpiece of a major transformation of the White House undertaken by Donald Trump since his return to power a year ago. Notable projects include the renovation of several rooms, including the Oval Office, the paving of the Rose Garden, and the establishment of a portrait gallery (Presidential Walk of Fame). More broadly, he has invested heavily in renovation projects across Washington: the Kennedy Center, the Reflecting Pool... Grand projects far removed from the concerns of his fellow citizens.

President Trump is also regularly criticized for using the presidency for personal gain. Earlier this week, he dropped his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), from which he was seeking $10bn. In exchange, however, he secured the establishment of a $1.776bn fund intended to compensate victims of political weaponization, which is expected to primarily benefit his allies or supporters. This agreement also exonerates Donald Trump, his family, and his businesses from any prosecution regarding potential back taxes.

Finally, his desire to purge the Republican Party could ultimately weaken the GOP's chances in November. Yesterday, on Truth Social, he celebrated recording "37 wins, zero losses" in the Republican primaries held across six states. Indeed, every candidate he endorsed emerged victorious, even against incumbents. In Kentucky, the Trump-backed candidate defeated Thomas Massie, one of the few Trump opponents within the party. The primary was the most expensive in history.

While the victory of MAGA (Make America Great Again) candidates further strengthens Trump's grip on the Republican Party, these more radical profiles are less likely to prevail against Democrats in November.

The scenario could thus mirror the last midterm elections. In 2022, the midterms were expected to result in a "red wave." Ultimately, Republicans only retook the House of Representatives, while Democrats maintained their majority in the Senate.

But the midterm elections may not be a concern for Donald Trump. He is, in any case, in his second term and approaching 80 years of age. It is likely the question of legacy that interests him more, hence his focus on major public works.