The Canadian market is currently a theater of extreme volatility. Over the last seven sessions, the S&P/TSX Composite has swung violently, including a staggering 1,100-point crash followed by a rapid 1,000-point recovery. While tech remains sensitive to AI-related sentiment and the broader market awaits US inflation data, a clear leadership pillar has emerged: Materials and Energy.

Published on 02/10/2026 at 09:55 am EST - Modified on 02/10/2026 at 09:56 am EST

We are seeing a definitive rotation toward "hard assets." Gold has reclaimed the US$5,000 mark, and even as spot prices fluctuate, the structural narrative for commodities is strengthening. Rosenberg Research highlights that while the TSX broadly faces "dismal" sentiment scores due to macroeconomic headwinds, the Materials and Energy sectors are the sole high-conviction outliers. The market is no longer rewarding speculative growth; it is rewarding tangible value, depressed positioning, and companies that can generate cash despite the "risk-off" signal dominating the North American landscape.

To navigate this, we must look past the daily noise of "steady" futures and focus on the fundamental quality of the resource players leading this rebound. The goal is to isolate companies within these dominant sectors that possess the balance sheet strength to weather volatility and the profitability to capitalize on the commodity "overweight" cycle.

How do we identify stocks that offer fundamental exposure to this resource-led value rotation? Using our Stock Screener and the following filters:

Filter,Direction / Threshold:

Market Cap (Size): > $500 M

1 months change: > 0%

Fundamentals Rating: ≥ 7

Leverage (Debt/Ebitda) (Y-1): < 2.0x

Global Valuation Rating: ≥ 7

Energy and Basic Materials sectors

The Results:

Imperial Oil Limited: Dominates the screen with a strong 23% monthly gain and an exceptionally low leverage of 0.37x.

Endeavour Mining PLC: A clear beneficiary of the gold rally, maintaining a strong fundamental profile and manageable debt while outperforming the broader index.

SSR Mining Inc.: Highlights the "value" angle of our screen, showing a negative net debt position and strong price momentum as gold prices push toward new records.

Trican Well Service Ltd.: Represents the high-torque small-cap energy segment, passing our quality test with no debt hurdles and significant double-digit monthly growth.

Meren Energy Inc.: Successfully captures the rotation into mid-tier energy plays that offer both financial health and attractive valuation deciles.