Resorttrust demonstrated strong growth in Q1 26, driven by robust performance in membership sales and hotel bookings. Strategic initiatives, including achieving key milestones in medical trials by its subsidiary, have significantly bolstered Resorttrust's market position. The company's focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding its medical segment has further solidified its market presence and growth trajectory.

Published on 09/22/2025 at 06:42 am EDT - Modified on 09/22/2025 at 07:58 am EDT

Resorttrust Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in the construction and operation of membership hotels and golf courses, along with the sale of memberships and medical services. The company operates in three main segments. The Membership segment focuses on developing membership hotels and selling various memberships. The Hotel Restaurant segment manages restaurants and resort hotels under the brands XIV, BAYCOURT CLUB, SUN MEMBERS, and HOTEL TRUSTY, and offers hotel cleaning and life insurance agency services.

The Medical segment handles the sale and management of medical memberships and provides medical consulting services. In addition, Resorttrust is involved in real estate rental and villa management businesses. The company has around 9,000 employees. The company operates through three primary segments: Hotel and Restaurant Operations, which accounts for 42% of its business; Membership Operations, comprising 37%; Medical Operations, making up 20%; and Others, representing 1%.

Robust Q1 26 performance

Resorttrust posted its Q1 26 results on August 13, 2025, with revenue of JPY52.8bn, reflecting a 3.6% y/y increase, primarily driven by robust membership sales and steady growth in hotel bookings. Net profit increased by 26.1% y/y to JPY3bn. Its consolidated profit margin increased to 5.8%, from 4.8% in Q1 2025, reflecting enhanced revenue quality and operational efficiencies. EPS also rose to JPY14.4, from JPY11.5 in Q1 25.

Subsidiary achieves key milestone

CICS, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Resorttrust, Inc., has reached the primary endpoint in a domestic phase II clinical trial of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for the treatment of angiosarcoma. Conducted at the National Cancer Center Hospital, the single-arm study utilized CICS’s accelerator-based neutron therapy device (CICS-1) together with STELLA PHARMA’s boron drug (SPM-011) to treat patients with unresectable, advanced, or recurrent angiosarcoma for whom standard therapies were unsuitable.

The primary endpoint was the objective response rate, signaling meaningful clinical benefit. CICS plans to apply for marketing authorization in 2026 based on these results, which will be presented at ESMO Congress 2025. The trial marks a milestone in expanding BNCT’s clinical applications in oncology.

Increased CFO

Resorttrust reported a strong performance, posting a revenue CAGR of 16.5% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY249bn, primarily driven by a sharp rebound and expansion in its membership operations segment, alongside steady gains in hotel and restaurant operations and medical operations. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 22.5% to JPY36.5bn over the same period, with margins expanding from 12.6% to 14.6%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 51.7% to JPY20.1bn.

Cash from operations rose from JPY22.7bn to JPY36.7bn over FY 22-25. Total debt declined from JPY64.9bn to JPY33.5bn. Its gearing improved from 60.7% in FY 22 to 22.2% in FY 25.

In comparison, Chalet Hotels Limited, a global peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 49.7% (more than triple), reaching INR17.2bn over FY 22-25. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 95.2% to INR7.4bn, with margins expanding from 19.3% to 42.8%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 20.5% to INR1.4bn.

Positive long-term trajectory

Over the past 12 months, the company has delivered returns of approximately 26%. In comparison, Chalet Hotels delivered lower returns of around 15.5%. In addition, the company announced a dividend of JPY31, with a rate of return of 2.1% in FY 25.

Resorttrust is currently trading at a P/E of 18.8x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY96.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 15.4x but lower than that of Chalet Hotels (44.7x). In addition, the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY9.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.9x but lower than that of Chalet Hotels (26x).

Resorttrust is monitored by six analysts, with five having “Buy” rating and one having “Hold” Rating for an average target price of JPY2,108.3, implying 16% upside potential from its current price.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an expected revenue CAGR of 3.9% over FY 25-28, reaching JPY280bn and EBITDA CAGR of 5.6% to JPY42.4bn, with margins expanding by 69bp to 15.2% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 2%, reaching JPY21.4bn, with EPS expected to increase to JPY102.2 in FY 28 from JPY95.2 in FY 25. In comparison, analysts estimate a higher EBITDA CAGR of 25.3% and net profit CAGR of 77.6% for Chalet Hotels.

Overall, Resorttrust demonstrates strong financial health and promising growth prospects, driven by robust membership sales and operational efficiencies. The company's strategic focus on expanding its medical segment and achieving key milestones in clinical trials further solidifies its position in the market. With positive analyst ratings and a favorable long-term trajectory, Resorttrust is well-positioned for continued success.

However, the company faces key risks impacting performance and valuation, including potential overvaluation, sector volatility, rising labor costs, and execution risks in expansion. Increased competition and regulatory changes in luxury resorts and healthcare, along with financial leverage and margin trading, could further compound volatility and pressure margins.