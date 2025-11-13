Welcome to the calendar of publications for listed companies on November 14, 2025. Amongst the main announcements today are Allianz, Richemont, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and SMIC.

US & Canada

Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Europe

Allianz SE: Q3 2025 Results

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT: Q2 2026 Results

Siemens Energy AG: Q4 2025 Results

Swiss Re Ltd: Q3 2025 Results

CVC Capital Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update

Sonova Holding AG: Q2 2026 Results

United Utilities Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results

Orkla ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Melrose Industries PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

NIBE Industrier AB: Q3 2025 Results

Land Securities Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Interpump Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Bechtle AG: Q3 2025 Results

Vallourec: Q3 2025 Results

ERG S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Benefit Systems S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Q3 2025 Results

AF Gruppen ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Q3 2025 Results

Cembre S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

EL.En. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results





Rest of the world

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q3 2025 Earnings

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings





This financial results calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.