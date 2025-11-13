US & Canada
Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Europe
Allianz SE: Q3 2025 Results
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT: Q2 2026 Results
Siemens Energy AG: Q4 2025 Results
Swiss Re Ltd: Q3 2025 Results
CVC Capital Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update
Sonova Holding AG: Q2 2026 Results
United Utilities Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results
Orkla ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Melrose Industries PLC: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
NIBE Industrier AB: Q3 2025 Results
Land Securities Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Interpump Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Bechtle AG: Q3 2025 Results
Vallourec: Q3 2025 Results
ERG S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Benefit Systems S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Q3 2025 Results
AF Gruppen ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Q3 2025 Results
Cembre S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
EL.En. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q3 2025 Earnings
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
