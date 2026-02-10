The consumer has been the economy's last reliable thrill ride, and now it's starting to coast. December retail sales flatlined, a quiet but loaded signal that shoppers are no longer panic-buying, revenge-spending, or swiping first and thinking later. If retail is the canary in the macro coal mine, it didn't drop dead - but it definitely stopped singing.

The economy is still growing. Jobs are still being added. Stocks are still near record highs. And yet, everywhere you look, there's a sense that the old playbook is being gently but firmly retired.

For years, strong job growth meant big monthly numbers and constant upside surprises. Now the White House's own economic advisers are saying that job gains may slow, and that this isn't a problem. Population growth is easing. Productivity is improving. Fewer workers can produce more output. In other words, a smaller number doesn't automatically mean a weaker economy.

This reframing matters because the Federal Reserve is listening. Markets largely expect interest rates to stay put for months, even as inflation data and delayed employment reports trickle in. The Fed's challenge is no longer stopping an overheating economy, it's deciding how much slowing is healthy versus harmful. That decision could soon fall to a new chair, depending on Senate confirmation. Either way, the era of emergency-level policy is clearly over. What comes next is more ambiguous.

Capital spending on AI infrastructure has ballooned. Returns, at least so far, are harder to pin down. Software stocks have taken the brunt of that skepticism, suffering sharp declines even as broader markets recovered. Major banks are dialing back their enthusiasm. Investors are no longer sure whether they're witnessing a long-term shift or just another crowded trade looking for the exit. Nvidia's upcoming results have taken on an almost symbolic weight.

One fresh data point underlines just how delicate this adjustment phase really is. December retail sales came in flat - no growth at all - missing expectations for a solid increase. Household spending has been the main engine keeping the economy moving forward, even as higher interest rates squeezed budgets. A flat month suggests consumers are becoming more selective, less impulsive, and more cautious about the months ahead.

For the broader economy, this is a yellow light, not a red one. Slower spending helps cool inflation, which gives the Federal Reserve more room to stay patient on rates. At the same time, it reinforces the idea that growth is shifting from speed to balance. The era of consumers endlessly absorbing higher prices may be fading.

Meanwhile, money is moving elsewhere. Small- and mid-sized companies are getting a second look. International markets are back in favor after years in America's shadow. The logic is simple: if U.S. dominance narrows even slightly, the rest of the world suddenly looks cheap.

The corporate picture reinforces this mixed mood. Some companies are thriving by raising prices and growing their user base. Others are stumbling, punished swiftly for missing revenue targets or offering cautious guidance. The message from markets is blunt: optimism is allowed, but only if you can prove it. Hype alone no longer clears the bar.

Outside the stock ticker, the administration is preparing to dismantle the legal foundation of federal climate regulation, a move that would reshape energy, transportation, and manufacturing for years to come. At the same time, Congress is pushing back on proposals to limit investor ownership in housing, exposing tensions between populist instincts and legislative reality. Trade relations with close allies are strained by threats and tariffs, even as global supply chains remain deeply intertwined.

Europe continued its ascent yesterday, brushing aside the somewhat worrying background noise coming from the United States. Just one decline in seven sessions for the Stoxx Europe 600, which therefore posted a record close at 621.41 points, it had climbed a touch higher intraday last Wednesday, without being able to hold the distance. The secret of the index? Traditional sectors firing on all cylinders: double digit gains since 1 January for energy, basic materials and utilities. Only one sector is in the red, consumer cyclicals, mainly luxury and autos. In the United States, software stocks are fighting back. After being battered last week, the software sector is attempting to recover, benefiting from buying interest encouraged by the sharp falls in some names. You do not catch falling knives, except sometimes. For example, Oracle gained 4.7% on Friday and 9.6% yesterday, trimming its 2026 decline to 20%. Volatility remains high as earnings season continues, particularly in this software sector unsettled by the emerging competition from AI.

The dollar remains under close watch. Currency traders flinched yesterday when Bloomberg reported that China is advising its banks to reduce their exposure to US debt.

Corporate news is busy, with results from stalwarts such as Coca-Cola, S&P Global, Robinhood and Datadog.

