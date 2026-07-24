Aiming for a lump sum or a future annuity based on the purchasing power they represent today is a mistake many people make. Here is why...

'With an additional nest egg of €100,000, I will have enough to maintain my lifestyle when I stop working.' Many savers think along these lines, with the target amount, of course, varying depending on each person's situation.For others, the focus is more on a specific level of income, the idea being to count each month on supplemental revenue, for example €500.Starting from that goal, the strategy is to set up regular savings or an investment plan to reach the target. For example, you would only need to invest €340 per month for 20 years at a net rate of 2% to end up with a lump sum of €100,000.Still, whatever the end goal, one parameter is often overlooked: inflation. To run projections, people naturally tend to think in today's terms. When someone says they need €100,000 for retirement, they are really thinking about the purchasing power that sum represents today. But what will it be worth in 15 years or 20 years? The value of that capital will almost certainly have been eroded.To avoid unpleasant surprises, it is better to factor in future inflation. Of course, it is always difficult to predict the future, but a look back can provide useful benchmarks. Over 10 years, average annual inflation was 1.9%, and over 20 years, it was 1.6%. Using a reference between 1.5% (for the most optimistic) and 2% (for the most cautious) therefore seems reasonable.Imagine you estimate your needs at €500 per month in 20 years. Using an assumption of average inflation of 1.5%, you will actually need €673 at that horizon to have purchasing power equivalent to today's €500.The same applies if you think more in terms of a lump sum. If inflation is 2% over 10 years, a capital amount of €122,000 will offer the same financial room to maneuver as €100,000 today.Factoring in inflation therefore means increasing your savings effort. But keep in mind that if inflation shows up as expected, your income should in theory rise in similar proportions over time, which will have the effect of giving you more capacity to save.