That irresistible chocolate spread, your bar of bathing soap and that laundry pod…they all share a common ingredient: palm oil. It wouldn't be a false claim to call it versatile. Paradoxically, originally planted by European colonial powers for what else but profit, it has turned into a profitable economic venture for Indonesia.

The cash crop's seeds were sown specifically by the Dutch and the British in Southeast Asia - specifically Indonesia and Malaysia - in the late 19th century as mere ornamental plants. It wasn't long until palm oil's lucrative qualities emerged. This got the ball rolling for both nations to reap the rewards and dominate the global palm oil scene.

The significant economic benefits (and moolah) for the respective governments ensured that the palm oil industry got its time in the sun. Established in 1996, the Indonesian firm Bumitama Agri Ltd. decided to cash in on this demand. The gamble paid off, as Bumitama Agri is one of the most successful palm oil producers in Indonesia today.

Branching into numbers

Bumitama Agri's core business segment remains Plantations and Palm Oil Mills. Its product, Crude Palm Oil (CPO), generates most of its revenue while the remaining is generated by its secondary product Palm Kernels (PK). Fun fact: Both are derived from processing Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB). CPO accounts for the great majority - approximately 84% - of total sales, while PK represent the remaining 16%.

The company collected 13.6 trillion Indonesian Rupiah in revenue and IDR 1.9tn in net profit, up 18% and 29% y/y respectively over the first nine months of 2025. Now here's the not-so-good news: The company's Q3 revenue fell slightly, i.e. -2.8% y/y to IDR 3.9tn. The company's net profit increased by an dismal 0.8% y/y.

Some solace here: The higher average selling price for CPO rose by 17% y/y, while palm kernel (PK) prices spiked 75% y/y over the first 9 months of 2025. Another upside: the company claims that the upcoming quarter is it's at. It's expected to peak in terms of crop cycle, which may just translate to more money.

Reading the tea leaves

According to analysts, Bumitama Agri 's net profit is only expected to inch up to IDR 2.9tn by 2027. That's not a huge jump from the IDR 2.7tn they're expected to make by the end of 2025. The consensus is mixed about the company: three analysts have 'Hold' ratings, while two are buyers, and one expects the stock to 'Outperform'.

Regarding estimates, the company may demonstrate more greens for investors in the future: one-year (+77.4%), three-year (+144.3%) and five-year (+186.5%) reflect long-term growth.

Shallow roots

While palm oil is praised for its versatility, the industry's environmental and social challenges cast a long shadow over it.

Bumitama has lots of challenges ahead, with its massive 180,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. In fact, one could say that the company has its work cut out for it! First, there's deforestation. Palm oil cultivation has driven tropical deforestation, eventually further endangering endangered species. Then there's climate change as rains and droughts spell trouble in cursive (read: production shortfalls) for the industry.