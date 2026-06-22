Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) is riding the EV wave and selling more but the profit line is still waiting for the cost cycle to catch up.

India is throwing some serious cash into EVs. Its PM E-DRIVE scheme, backed by a 109 billion Indian Rupee outlay, aims at accelerating EV adoption, building charging infrastructure, and cementing the domestic EV ecosystem. It’s the kind of push that keeps order books humming.

Here’s the catch: this same electrification trend that fills order books is also pushing up input costs. Copper futures traded at approximately USD 6.5 per pound in June 2026, up 10.2% y/y from USD 5.9 per pound a year earlier, driven by mine supply disruptions, US tariff-linked stockpiling, and growing demand from electrification itself. For wiring harness makers, this development hits right at the core of their margins.

MSWIL builds wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automakers. So yes, the company is positioned exactly where the growth is. The problem? Growth is coming through. Profits are not quite keeping up.

More volume, less payoff

The company's FY 26 revenue grew 23.2% y/y to INR 114.8bn from INR 93.2bn, a strong top line by any measure. Higher volumes drove the expansion, and elevated copper prices padded the reported number further through pass-through arrangements with customers.

The story flips when you zoom out and look at the bigger picture. More volume didn't translate into more profit. EBITDA grew just 6.4% y/y to INR 10.6bn from INR 10.0 bn, and net profit rose a thin 3.1% y/y to INR 6.3bn from INR 6.1bn.

That gap pretty much sums up the whole story. Copper prices stayed high all year and since the company cannot pass those higher bills onto its customers immediately, raw material costs dragged their profits on paper before the extra cash from the price hikes could be recovered.

Cheap for a reason

MSWIL shares have declined 21.5% over the past 12 months. At INR 38.1, the stock sits well below its 52-week high of INR 53.6, a gap that reflects investor hesitation, not just broad market noise.

The stock trades at 32.6x P/E based on estimated FY 27 earnings, a visible discount to its three-year average of 41.0x. That discount reflects exactly what the financials are showing: revenue is growing fast while profits are not keeping pace.

Street sentiment, however, remains positive. All 12 covering analysts maintain positive ratings, and the consensus target price of INR 49.2 implies a 29.3% upside from current levels.

Where the story can stall

Copper price volatility is the most direct pressure point. Price-protection clauses preserve profitability over time, but sharp moves in copper could compress margins in the short run. Any further spike without a faster recovery mechanism makes the earnings gap wider.

The greenfield expansion programme adds a second layer of uncertainty, since new facilities take time to ramp up. The demand backdrop is genuinely supportive, cash flow is improving, and the structural EV story hasn't changed. But until margins start moving in the same direction as revenue, this remains a growth story waiting for its profit chapter.