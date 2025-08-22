Revolution Beauty has reinstated co-founder Tom Allsworth as chief executive, drawing a line under months of uncertainty by abandoning its sale process and launching a fresh equity raise. The embattled cosmetics firm, once a darling of British high street beauty, is seeking to raise £15 million in new capital as it attempts to stem the bleeding from plunging sales and internal discord.

The decision marks a decisive shift in strategy. Since May, Revolution Beauty had been actively exploring a sale after a tumultuous period marked by leadership upheaval, shareholder battles, and a sharp decline in performance. But with Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group withdrawing from the bidding and a private equity approach from True ultimately rebuffed, the company is opting to go it alone.

The scale of the company’s challenges is considerable. Revenue for the year ended February 2025 has plunged 26% to approximately £141.6 million, while the firm has swung to an adjusted pre-tax loss of £5.5 million, compared with a £4.3 million profit a year prior. Its market capitalisation has crumbled to just £23.1 million — a stark fall from its former glory.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between £6.0 million and £6.5 million, offering a slender cushion as the firm grapples with an unforgiving commercial environment. Tariffs on Chinese imports, once a source of concern, now appear to be less impactful than initially feared. Even so, the company has halted inventory shipments to the US pending further clarity on US–China trade relations.

Boardroom drama and shareholder skirmishes

The return of Allsworth comes just months after the departure of Lauren Brindley, who had attempted to recalibrate the business following her arrival in 2023. Her tenure, characterised by a product overhaul and a bid for operational efficiency, ended amid continued instability and an apparent failure to win over shareholders.

Colin Henry, brought in on an interim basis, briefly steadied the ship before Allsworth’s reappointment. The backdrop remains complex: Revolution Beauty is still contending with tensions involving major shareholder Boohoo, whose opaque strategic ambitions have created fresh uncertainty. The company has demanded clarity over Boohoo’s intentions should it pursue renewed efforts to seize control.

Debenhams partnership and equity raise

As part of its new direction, Revolution is in talks with top shareholder Debenhams over an exclusive licensing agreement to supply branded cosmetics. The move is pitched as a way to leverage existing retail infrastructure without surrendering control of the brand.

The upcoming £15 million equity raise is intended to help repay debt and support the restructuring of operations. The board remains vocal in its opposition to hostile takeovers and continues to prioritise long-term value creation over quick fixes.

Revolution Beauty’s pivot away from a sale reflects both a lack of compelling suitors and a bet on its ability to recover under familiar leadership. Whether Allsworth can restore the company’s former vigour remains to be seen. With its valuation in tatters and its brand identity under threat, Revolution faces a narrow path forward. Its fate will now rest on its capacity to execute a clear strategy, rebuild investor trust, and find stability amid the swirl of market and shareholder pressures.