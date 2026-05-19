Reworld Media joins forces with Stamp in strategic data partnership
Reworld Media has announced a strategic partnership with Stamp, a platform specializing in marketing data analysis and activation, to integrate its proprietary data into the heart of Connected TV (CTV) activation systems.
'The rise of CTV is profoundly transforming media strategies. Positioned halfway between the power of television and the precision of digital, it paves the way for activations that are more targeted, yet also more complex to orchestrate', the group emphasized.
In a fragmented ecosystem characterized by the proliferation of screens, environments (BVOD, AVOD), and identifiers, data not only allows for refined targeting but, more importantly, ensures continuity between CTV exposure and digital behavior.
Through this partnership, Reworld Media is making its data segments from its ecosystem of over 80 media brands available to Stamp. These segments enrich Stamp's CTV architecture and are integrated into a framework of interoperability with digital environments.
This connection enables the activation of qualified audience segments in CTV and enhances targeting precision by linking TV exposure to signals from web and mobile platforms. It also ensures continuity of activations across web, mobile, and CTV environments.
'Beyond targeting, this approach opens up the possibility, when advertiser-side conditions are met, to measure the impact of CTV exposure on digital behavior and to strengthen the overall assessment of media performance', Reworld added.
Reworld Media is the French leading provider of thematic media (1st thematic press publisher, 3rd thematic media group in digital) and an international player present in 11 countries. Founded in 2012, the group has been a pioneer in the digital transition of media assets and is currently developing a portfolio of over 80 emblematic multi-media (Doctissimo, Les Numériques, Marmiton, Marie France, auféminin, Grazia, Auto Plus, Science&Vie, Top Santé, Télé Star, etc.), and multi-format media brands (web, print, video, audio, thematic TV and events) that generate audiences in 10 thematic areas (Maison & Travaux, Marie France, Grazia, Auto Plus, Science & Vie, Gourmand, Top Santé, Télé Magazine, etc.). The group combines a « Branding » media activity with a « Performance » media activity via its affiliate platform Tradedoubler (marketing partner including 180,000 affiliated sites worldwide) and with Metapic (influence marketing network with 100,000 influencers in Europe).
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