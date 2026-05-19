Reworld Media joins forces with Stamp in strategic data partnership

Reworld Media has announced a strategic partnership with Stamp, a platform specializing in marketing data analysis and activation, to integrate its proprietary data into the heart of Connected TV (CTV) activation systems.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 03:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'The rise of CTV is profoundly transforming media strategies. Positioned halfway between the power of television and the precision of digital, it paves the way for activations that are more targeted, yet also more complex to orchestrate', the group emphasized.



In a fragmented ecosystem characterized by the proliferation of screens, environments (BVOD, AVOD), and identifiers, data not only allows for refined targeting but, more importantly, ensures continuity between CTV exposure and digital behavior.



Through this partnership, Reworld Media is making its data segments from its ecosystem of over 80 media brands available to Stamp. These segments enrich Stamp's CTV architecture and are integrated into a framework of interoperability with digital environments.



This connection enables the activation of qualified audience segments in CTV and enhances targeting precision by linking TV exposure to signals from web and mobile platforms. It also ensures continuity of activations across web, mobile, and CTV environments.



'Beyond targeting, this approach opens up the possibility, when advertiser-side conditions are met, to measure the impact of CTV exposure on digital behavior and to strengthen the overall assessment of media performance', Reworld added.