Reworld Media highlights a database covering more than 40 million French citizens, derived from data collected and qualified across more than 80 sites, enabling analysis of consumer habits in over 1,200 categories of products and services.
Thanks to this segmentation, Reworld Media's proprietary data is now accessible to players in television, social networks, and DOOH, as well as to advertisers seeking to better target their online campaigns. This strategy is notably taking shape through recent agreements with TF1 and Canal+.
The group, which will announce its annual results on March 25, also reports an initial positive assessment of the deployment of conversational AI agents across its main websites.
Reworld Media is the French leading provider of thematic media (1st thematic press publisher, 2nd thematic media group in digital) and an international player present in 14 countries. Founded in 2012, the group has been a pioneer in the digital transition of media assets and is currently developing a portfolio of 81 emblematic multi-media and multi-format media brands (web, print, video, audio, thematic TV and events) that generate audiences in 12 thematic areas (Maison & Travaux, Marie France, Grazia, Auto Plus, Science & Vie, Gourmand, Top Santé, Télé Magazine, etc.). The group combines a « Branding » media activity with a « Performance » media activity via its affiliate platform Tradedoubler.
