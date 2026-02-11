Reworld Media Signs New Agreements for the Commercialization of Its Data

The media group announces new initiatives for marketing its data in France.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/11/2026

Reworld Media highlights a database covering more than 40 million French citizens, derived from data collected and qualified across more than 80 sites, enabling analysis of consumer habits in over 1,200 categories of products and services.



Thanks to this segmentation, Reworld Media's proprietary data is now accessible to players in television, social networks, and DOOH, as well as to advertisers seeking to better target their online campaigns. This strategy is notably taking shape through recent agreements with TF1 and Canal+.



The group, which will announce its annual results on March 25, also reports an initial positive assessment of the deployment of conversational AI agents across its main websites.