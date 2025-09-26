AlphaValue has upgraded Rexel shares from "reduce" to "buy," with a target price raised from €29.1 to €35.7, representing 22.6% upside potential.



The analyst believes that, despite political uncertainties in France (18% of sales) and rising prices from US suppliers, the group is well positioned as a proxy for investments in AI-related data centers.



The document highlights that the increase in the EV/sales multiple for the United States (0.8x vs. 0.6x previously) reflects the opportunities expected in this market.



The report also highlights an improvement in long-term growth assumptions, with forecasts raised from 3% to 4% for sales and EBITDA.