Rexel: BlackRock Drops Below 5% Ownership Threshold

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Rexel’s share capital and voting rights on December 29, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025 at 05:02 am EST

The American asset management giant specified that it now holds, for the aforementioned clients and funds, 14,922,409 Rexel shares, representing 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of this professional electrical equipment distributor.