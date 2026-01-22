Rexel: BlackRock Falls Below 5%

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/22/2026 at 11:28 am EST

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that on January 21 it had dropped below the 5% thresholds of Rexel's share capital and voting rights, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.



The American asset management giant specified that it now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 14,774,566 Rexel shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the electrical equipment distributor.