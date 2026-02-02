Rexel: BlackRock Falls Below 5% Ownership Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/02/2026 at 10:54 am EST

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that, as of January 29, it has dropped below the 5% threshold of Rexel's share capital and voting rights, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.



The American asset management giant specified that it now holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 14,798,917 Rexel shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the electrical equipment distributor.