Rexel: BlackRock Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that it exceeded the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Rexel on December 24, following an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.

12/30/2025

The American asset management giant specified that, on behalf of said clients and funds, it now holds 14,969,922 Rexel shares, representing an equal number of voting rights—equivalent to 5.01% of the capital and voting rights of the electrical equipment distributor.