Rexel: BlackRock Surpasses 5% Stake

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/26/2026 at 09:07 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that on January 22 it surpassed the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Rexel, now holding 5.10% of the capital and voting rights of the electrical equipment distributor.



The American asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from the acquisition of Rexel shares both on and off the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.