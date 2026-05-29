In a filing with the AMF, Cevian Capital Partners Limited declared that it crossed below the 20% threshold of Rexel's share capital and voting rights on May 21, following an on-market share divestment.

The declarant specified that, following this transaction, it holds 59,184,131 Rexel shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 19.93% of the capital and voting rights of the professional electrical equipment distributor.