Rexel has reported Q3 2025 sales of €4,758m, largely flat at (0.1)% as reported. Sales growth on a comparable basis and at constant number of days was +3.0%.



For the first nine months of 2025, Rexel recorded sales of €14,533.5m, up +1.0% as reported, supported by positive contributions from organic growth and the acquisition strategy. Sales growth on a comparable basis and at constant number of days was +2.1%.



Rexel has confirmed its forecasts for FY 2025. The group is targeting slightly positive sales growth on a constant basis (revised from "stable to slightly positive"), an adjusted current EBITA margin of around 6%, with free cash flow conversion of around 65%, excluding the €124m fine from the French Competition Authority, paid in April 2025.