"The company remains focused on executing its strategy and creating value for all its stakeholders," added Rexel, which "in line with its communication practices, does not intend to comment on market rumors."

In its daily edition this morning, La Lettre reported that Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, guided by Swedish fund Cevian Capital, had expressed interest in acquiring Rexel.

"Currently under negotiation, this transaction could be the largest merger and acquisition since the takeover of Doliprane at the end of 2024," said the newsletter, which specializes in business, politics, and media.