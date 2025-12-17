Rexel denies being in negotiations with potential buyers
Responding to an article published in La Lettre today, electrical equipment distributor Rexel states that it "has no ongoing contacts and is not in negotiations with any potential buyers at this time."
"The company remains focused on executing its strategy and creating value for all its stakeholders," added Rexel, which "in line with its communication practices, does not intend to comment on market rumors."
In its daily edition this morning, La Lettre reported that Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, guided by Swedish fund Cevian Capital, had expressed interest in acquiring Rexel.
"Currently under negotiation, this transaction could be the largest merger and acquisition since the takeover of Doliprane at the end of 2024," said the newsletter, which specializes in business, politics, and media.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
