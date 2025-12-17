Rexel denies being in negotiations with potential buyers

Responding to an article published in La Lettre today, electrical equipment distributor Rexel states that it "has no ongoing contacts and is not in negotiations with any potential buyers at this time."

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 08:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"The company remains focused on executing its strategy and creating value for all its stakeholders," added Rexel, which "in line with its communication practices, does not intend to comment on market rumors."



In its daily edition this morning, La Lettre reported that Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, guided by Swedish fund Cevian Capital, had expressed interest in acquiring Rexel.



"Currently under negotiation, this transaction could be the largest merger and acquisition since the takeover of Doliprane at the end of 2024," said the newsletter, which specializes in business, politics, and media.