Rexel Hit Hard After MSC Results

Rexel is having a rough day on the Paris Stock Exchange, weighed down by the quarterly results of its American peer, MSC Industrial, according to a market source. The company from Melville, near New York, is not a direct competitor of the French group, but the trends it highlights are relevant to related markets in North America.

Thomas Barnet Published on 01/08/2026 at 06:59 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While MSC Industrial delivered on expectations for its fiscal Q1 results, investors mainly focused on a significantly weaker-than-expected December and a start to the year marked by very limited visibility. Despite growth still being driven by price increases, the lack of a clear rebound in volumes and a cautious outlook for the current quarter were enough to dampen investor sentiment.



Oddo Remains Relatively Cautious for 2026



Meanwhile, Oddo BHF confirmed a cautious stance on the stock in a note published this morning. "Copper will help boost 2026 revenue, but the price/inflation dynamic could once again be a drag," the research firm noted, positioning itself below consensus on margins. Oddo reiterated its neutral rating on the company, with a target price of 28 EUR per share.



Rexel was down 3% at midday, trading at 33.19 EUR.