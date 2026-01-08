Rexel is having a rough day on the Paris Stock Exchange, weighed down by the quarterly results of its American peer, MSC Industrial, according to a market source. The company from Melville, near New York, is not a direct competitor of the French group, but the trends it highlights are relevant to related markets in North America.
While MSC Industrial delivered on expectations for its fiscal Q1 results, investors mainly focused on a significantly weaker-than-expected December and a start to the year marked by very limited visibility. Despite growth still being driven by price increases, the lack of a clear rebound in volumes and a cautious outlook for the current quarter were enough to dampen investor sentiment.
Oddo Remains Relatively Cautious for 2026
Meanwhile, Oddo BHF confirmed a cautious stance on the stock in a note published this morning. "Copper will help boost 2026 revenue, but the price/inflation dynamic could once again be a drag," the research firm noted, positioning itself below consensus on margins. Oddo reiterated its neutral rating on the company, with a target price of 28 EUR per share.
Rexel was down 3% at midday, trading at 33.19 EUR.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
