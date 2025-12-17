At around 11:15 a.m., the share price rose 3.6% to €34.1, marking the strongest increase in the SBF 120 index, giving it a market capitalization of more than €10.1 billion.
In its daily 6:20 a.m. edition, La Lettre reports that Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, guided by Swedish fund Cevian Capital, which serves as a point of contact with Rexel's management, has expressed interest in acquiring the French group.
"Currently under negotiation, this deal could be the biggest merger and acquisition since the takeover of Doliprane at the end of 2024," says the newsletter, which specializes in business, politics, and media, while noting that the American company GE is also "lying in wait" for the French specialist in the professional distribution of energy products and services.
In September 2024, Rexel's board of directors rejected an unsolicited preliminary proposal from US building materials manufacturer QXO for a possible acquisition at an indicative price of €28 to €28.40 per share, considering that it significantly undervalued the company.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
