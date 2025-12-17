Rexel leads the SBF 120 on takeover rumors

Shares in electrical distributor Rexel jumped on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning, with market professionals citing press reports of a possible takeover bid by investment fund CVC.

At around 11:15 a.m., the share price rose 3.6% to €34.1, marking the strongest increase in the SBF 120 index, giving it a market capitalization of more than €10.1 billion.



In its daily 6:20 a.m. edition, La Lettre reports that Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners, guided by Swedish fund Cevian Capital, which serves as a point of contact with Rexel's management, has expressed interest in acquiring the French group.



"Currently under negotiation, this deal could be the biggest merger and acquisition since the takeover of Doliprane at the end of 2024," says the newsletter, which specializes in business, politics, and media, while noting that the American company GE is also "lying in wait" for the French specialist in the professional distribution of energy products and services.



In September 2024, Rexel's board of directors rejected an unsolicited preliminary proposal from US building materials manufacturer QXO for a possible acquisition at an indicative price of €28 to €28.40 per share, considering that it significantly undervalued the company.