Rexel announces that it has successfully placed its senior unsecured bonds, redeemable in 2030, for €400m at a rate of 4%. Settlement and listing on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange are expected to take place around September 9.



These bonds, which mature on September 15, 2030, may be redeemed early at the discretion of the electrical equipment distributor starting in September 2027. They will rank pari passu with Rexel's senior credit agreement and other senior unsecured bonds.



They are expected to be rated 'Ba1' by Moody's and 'BB+' by S&P. Rexel will use the proceeds from the bond issue for general corporate purposes. This bond issue will enable it to improve its financial structure by extending the maturity of its debt on favorable financing terms.