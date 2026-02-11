In 2025, Rexel's sales reached €19.41 billion, marking a slight increase of 0.7% on a reported basis year-on-year, and +2.5% on a comparable basis and at constant number of days. Net profit came in at €591.4 million, up 73.4%.
Operating profit for 2025 stood at €1.061 billion, compared with €845.9 million in 2024, including exceptional items (restructuring, asset impairments, capital gains on disposals).
The adjusted current EBITA margin was 6% in 2025, an increase of 10 basis points compared to 5.9% in 2024.
Rexel will propose to its shareholders to maintain its dividend at €1.20 per share, payable entirely in cash. This represents a payout rate of 52% of the group's recurring net income, at the upper end of Rexel's distribution policy range of at least 40% of recurring net income. This dividend, payable in cash on May 13, 2026 (ex-dividend date May 11), will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Paris on April 22, 2026.
Regarding its 2026 targets, the global specialist in professional electrical equipment distribution is aiming for:
- sales growth at constant days between 3% and 5%;
- an adjusted current EBITA margin of around 6.2%;
- and a free cash-flow conversion rate above 65%.
Its medium-term objectives remain unchanged:
- sales growth potential between 5% and 8%, including 2% to 3% from targeted acquisitions;
- an adjusted EBITA margin above 7%;
- an average conversion rate of 65% of EBITDAaL into free cash-flow before interest and taxes.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.