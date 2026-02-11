Rexel: Net Profit Surges by 73.4% in 2025

In 2025, Rexel's sales reached €19.41 billion, marking a slight increase of 0.7% on a reported basis year-on-year, and +2.5% on a comparable basis and at constant number of days. Net profit came in at €591.4 million, up 73.4%.

Operating profit for 2025 stood at €1.061 billion, compared with €845.9 million in 2024, including exceptional items (restructuring, asset impairments, capital gains on disposals).



The adjusted current EBITA margin was 6% in 2025, an increase of 10 basis points compared to 5.9% in 2024.



Rexel will propose to its shareholders to maintain its dividend at €1.20 per share, payable entirely in cash. This represents a payout rate of 52% of the group's recurring net income, at the upper end of Rexel's distribution policy range of at least 40% of recurring net income. This dividend, payable in cash on May 13, 2026 (ex-dividend date May 11), will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Paris on April 22, 2026.



Regarding its 2026 targets, the global specialist in professional electrical equipment distribution is aiming for:



- sales growth at constant days between 3% and 5%;



- an adjusted current EBITA margin of around 6.2%;



- and a free cash-flow conversion rate above 65%.



Its medium-term objectives remain unchanged:



- sales growth potential between 5% and 8%, including 2% to 3% from targeted acquisitions;



- an adjusted EBITA margin above 7%;



- an average conversion rate of 65% of EBITDAaL into free cash-flow before interest and taxes.