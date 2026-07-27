The specialist in multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy sector delivered a solid first half of 2026, marked by faster activity and improved profitability, prompting the group to raise its full-year targets.
The electrical equipment distributor posted first-half revenue of €9.99bn, up 5.1% at constant days. The momentum strengthened in the second quarter, when sales reached €5.25bn, up 6.7%, driven by growth across all regions.
This acceleration reflects investments in the most attractive segments, notably value-added services for data centers in North America and electrification solutions in Europe. Volumes are rising in all geographies for the first time since the second quarter of 2023, with a return to growth in Europe. Selling prices are also moving favorably across all regions.
Rexel is also continuing to strengthen its business portfolio with three strategic acquisitions in North America, aimed at expanding its value-added services offering and its industrial automation activities. They include Dee Electronics, whose acquisition was completed on July 10.
Profitability is also delivering. Adjusted EBITA margin came in at 6.2%, up about 40 basis points year over year, supported by operating leverage, price increases, strong execution of cost-saving plans, and the accretive impact of acquisitions.
Recurring EBITA margin reached 6.4%, also benefiting from a favorable, non-recurring copper-related effect.
Operating profit stood at €605m, versus €506m a year earlier, despite the inclusion of exceptional items related in particular to restructurings, asset impairments, and disposals.
Net profit rose 31% to €342m, while recurring net profit increased 12.6% to €347m.
On the back of these performances, Rexel is raising its 2026 targets.
The group now targets constant-day sales growth of around 5%, versus a prior range of 3% to 5%. It also expects an adjusted recurring EBITA margin of at least 6.2%, versus a previous target of around 6.2%, and confirms its free cash-flow conversion target of above 65%.
Finally, Rexel is reaffirming its medium-term ambitions and confirming the rollout of its Axelerate 2028 strategic plan, designed to support growth and strengthen value creation.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 17 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,876 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (50%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (26%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (24%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland (11.3%), Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands (8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (4.9%), Europe (4.9%), the United States (38%), North America (7.9%) and Asia/Pacific (5.7%).
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