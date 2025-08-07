The Rheinmetall Group reported an 18% increase in operating profit for H1, to €475m. Revenue rose 24% y-o-y to €4,735m, notably driven by a 36% increase in defense activities.



EPS reached €5.02, compared with €4.21 a year earlier.



However, cash generation remained under pressure, with operating free cash flow falling to -€644m, penalized by significant industrial investments and an increase in inventories linked to orders in progress.



Order intake reached €14bn, down slightly by 11% due to delays in awards in Germany following the elections. However, the order book remains at a historic level of €63bn, illustrating the strength of the group's commercial pipeline.



"We are becoming a global defense champion," said CEO Armin Papperger, highlighting the group's accelerated development in Central and Eastern Europe.



Rheinmetall confirmed its forecasts for 2025, targeting revenue growth of 25% to 30% and an operating margin of around 15.5%.



Following this announcement, the stock fell more than 4% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.