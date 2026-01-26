Rheinmetall and OHB consider a Starlink-equivalent military satellite network for the Bundeswehr
The Weapons maker Rheinmetall and satellite maker OHB are discussing an alliance to offer the German military a secure satellite-based communications network, inspired by Elon Musk's Starlink model, the Financial Times reports.
This initiative would enable them to capture part of the €35bn budget that Berlin plans to devote to military space technologies. The project, which is still at a preliminary stage, would aim to create a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites specifically designed for the Bundeswehr's needs.
These talks come as European defence and space companies battle to secure the contracts promised by Germany, which is seeking to strengthen its strategic autonomy and reduce its dependence on the United States, the British business daily notes.
The planned military network would provide resilient connectivity on the battlefield, similar to what Starlink provided to Ukrainian forces after the Russian invasion. Berlin aims to become the world's third-largest investor in space, behind Washington and Beijing.
OHB, which has already supplied satellites to the European Galileo programme and to the Bundeswehr, sees the project as a chance to position itself amid consolidation of the sector around Airbus, Thales and Leonardo. Rheinmetall, for its part, historically focused on armoured vehicles and munitions, is accelerating its diversification. It recently won a €2bn space contract with Finnish company Iceye to produce radar satellites.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (38.7%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (26%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- sensors, actuators and power systems (20.8%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- electronic solutions (13.5%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.4%), Europe (46.6%), Asia and Middle East (9.6%), Americas (7.6%) and other (5.8%).
