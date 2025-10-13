Rheinmetall announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) for strategic cooperation in the field of support vehicles for the Polish armed forces. The agreement provides for the creation of a European joint venture dedicated to the production of armored recovery, engineering, and crossing vehicles.
This partnership aims to strengthen European defense industrial capabilities in a context of increased threats in the East. Rheinmetall, already present in Poland through its subsidiary Rheinmetall Polska, will contribute its expertise in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of armored vehicles.
According to Dr. Björn Bernhard, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems Europe, the MoU paves the way for an expansion of Polish capabilities in heavy vehicles and enhanced European cooperation.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (38.7%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (26%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- sensors, actuators and power systems (20.8%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- electronic solutions (13.5%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.4%), Europe (46.6%), Asia and Middle East (9.6%), Americas (7.6%) and other (5.8%).
