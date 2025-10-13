Rheinmetall announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) for strategic cooperation in the field of support vehicles for the Polish armed forces. The agreement provides for the creation of a European joint venture dedicated to the production of armored recovery, engineering, and crossing vehicles.



This partnership aims to strengthen European defense industrial capabilities in a context of increased threats in the East. Rheinmetall, already present in Poland through its subsidiary Rheinmetall Polska, will contribute its expertise in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of armored vehicles.



According to Dr. Björn Bernhard, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems Europe, the MoU paves the way for an expansion of Polish capabilities in heavy vehicles and enhanced European cooperation.