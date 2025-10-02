Rheinmetall announces a new series order from an American car manufacturer to equip a 450-volt architecture with its high-voltage contactors, worth about €60m.



These components, which are essential for the safety of electric vehicles, enable the reliable activation and deactivation of the high-voltage system, particularly in the event of an accident or short circuit. Rheinmetall takes this opportunity to point out that its contactors are designed for 450- and 900-volt platforms, thus supporting manufacturers' electrification strategy and the group's transformation towards electromobility.



This new order consolidates Rheinmetall's growing presence in the high-voltage contactor market and confirms its role as a trusted global partner in components for electric vehicles, the company said.