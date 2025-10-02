Rheinmetall announces a new series order from an American car manufacturer to equip a 450-volt architecture with its high-voltage contactors, worth about €60m.
These components, which are essential for the safety of electric vehicles, enable the reliable activation and deactivation of the high-voltage system, particularly in the event of an accident or short circuit. Rheinmetall takes this opportunity to point out that its contactors are designed for 450- and 900-volt platforms, thus supporting manufacturers' electrification strategy and the group's transformation towards electromobility.
This new order consolidates Rheinmetall's growing presence in the high-voltage contactor market and confirms its role as a trusted global partner in components for electric vehicles, the company said.
Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (38.7%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- weapon and ammunition systems (26%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- sensors, actuators and power systems (20.8%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- electronic solutions (13.5%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (30.4%), Europe (46.6%), Asia and Middle East (9.6%), Americas (7.6%) and other (5.8%).
