Rheinmetall, Hensoldt and Renk downgraded by mwb research after the NATO summit

The recent NATO summit confirmed a shift in spending toward air defense, drones, surveillance and naval capabilities, to the detriment of more traditional land platforms. As a result, mwb research is downgrading its recommendation on three German specialists exposed to the sector: Rheinmetall, Hensoldt and Renk.

mwb research notes that hopes tied to the NATO summit had propelled Hensoldt shares up by about 26%, to around €81... except that in the end no contract was announced or signed, and nothing emerged that would change its forecasts. According to the broker, the stock's rise ultimately rested more on 'market sentiment' than on fundamentals. The analyst therefore moves from 'hold' to 'sell' on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €62.



The research house adds that Hensoldt was already not the go-to supplier across all land and naval platforms and could suffer from competition from Saab. In addition, authorizations for land programs in Germany remain limited, increasing uncertainty around future tenders.



After the share price run-up, the valuation is therefore seen as above its fair DCF value (discounted cash flow) of €62, and the stock is in fact down 5% this morning in Frankfurt.



Rheinmetall is also being hit by the paradigm shift under way in defense, with NATO directing additional spending toward air defense, drones, strike capabilities and surveillance rather than traditional land systems. The research house is therefore lowering its assumptions for the Arminius program (Germany's program to renew and expand the Bundeswehr's armored vehicle fleet), as well as its outlook beyond 2030.



The report also highlights that the ramp-up of joint ventures in which Rheinmetall holds 51% increases minority interests, which limits growth in net profit attributable to Rheinmetall shareholders despite business growth. In this context, the broker moves from 'buy' to 'hold' on the stock, with a price target cut from €1,400 to €1,150. The stock was down 4.3% late morning in Frankfurt.



Finally, mwb research is also downgrading its recommendation on Renk (down 4.7% in Frankfurt), moving from 'buy' to 'hold' with an unchanged price target of €50. The analyst believes the group's growing diversification into naval activities provides support, but does not fully offset uncertainties surrounding future land-vehicle programs.



The note also points out that the stock has rebounded after its recent pullback and now trades in the valuation range mwb research considers fair, with an estimated 2027 P/E of 21x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x.



The broker also believes that upside is now limited until Berlin's intentions on future order volumes are clarified.